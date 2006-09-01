Elcoteq Tallinn receives Good Enterprise Award

Elcoteq Tallin has been awarded for its commitment to improve the working environment for everyone including disabled people.

The Good Enterprise Award initiated by Estonian Chamber of Disabled People, Estonian Employers' Confederation and Ministry of Social Affairs is given to companies who are committed to improve the working environment for everyone including disabled people.



Objective of this award is to improve the employment situation for disabled people as well as value the companies who are providing equal opportunities for disabled people.