NIO suspends production due to semiconductor shortage

The Chinese electric car manufacturer says that it has decided to temporarily suspend the vehicle production activity manufacturing plant in Hefei due to the semiconductor shortage.

NIO says in a press release that it will stop production at the JAC-NIO manufacturing plant in Hefei for five working days starting from March 29, 2021 due to semiconductor shortage. The overall supply constraint of semiconductors has impacted the company’s production volume in March 2021. Right now, the electric car manufacturer expects to deliver approximately 19'500 vehicles in the first quarter of 2021, adjusted from its previous outlook of 20'000 to 20'500 vehicles.