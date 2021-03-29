© IPC

North American EMS industry up 6.4% in February

Total North American EMS shipments in February 2021 were up 6.4% compared to the same month last year. Compared to the preceding month, February shipments fell 1.7%, says the IPC.

EMS bookings in February rose 21.5% year-over-year and increased 16.7% from the previous month. The February book-to-bill ratio stands at 1.29. “Orders increased significantly in February, suggesting some of the production declines we saw across manufacturing during the month due to severe weather will likely reverse in the coming weeks and months,” says Shawn DuBravac, IPC chief economist.