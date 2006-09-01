Worldwide battery shipments up

The worldwide market of batteries will grow 7% annually through 2010 when the market will reach a value of $73.6 billion.

Annual growth will be at highest level in Asia Pacific where the battery market willl increase 9.2% per year. The North American growth rate will be 4.7% while Europe's battery demand will rise 4.1% annually.



China will become the single biggest battery market surpassing the United States by 2010. In 2005 the Chinese battery market was $5.6 billion. By 2010, the Chinese market will grow to $15.5 billion and the U.S. battery market will grow from $10.6 billion to $13.3 billion.



However the worldwide lead acid battery market will remain the largest overall battery segment as revenue rise from $18.4 billion in 2005 to 22.9 billion in 2010. However, lithium-based cells will have a higher growth rate. The secondary lithium battery market will rise from $6.6 billion to nearly $13 billion in 2010.



Demand for rechargeable lithium and nickel-metal hydride cells will be driven by cell phones, music players and other portable electronics equipment, according to purchasing.com.