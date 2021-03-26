© TT Electronics

TT Electronics expands facility in Bedlington, UK

TT Electronics has cut the ribbon to its now expanded facility in Bedlington, UK, giving the company access to a new clean room and enhanced capabilities.

The recent work completed increases TT’s manufacturing and operational capability to support the enhanced production of the microelectronics, sensors and specialist components designed and developed on site. The opening of the new, ISO 7 clean room which measures over 1,000 square metres represents a major milestone and is the latest phase of an investment project which has seen GBP 1.6 million already put in place to modernise, redevelop and increase capacity at the Northumberland location. “The investment in to our Bedlington site over recent years has developed the facility in to a truly world class operation. We’re delighted to begin supporting new and existing customers with this increased capability,” says Richard Tyson, CEO, TT Electronics in a press release. “Our Bedlington team have always had a reputation for operational excellence. With the expansion of the facility and the opening of our new clean room we’re looking to maintain that same high level of manufacturing capability with increased scalability to more rapidly support our customers around the world with the high-reliability solutions they need for their critical programs,” adds David Fellows, Operations General Manager at the site. With the expansion of the Bedlington location, the company is also looking to add new talent to the site. Positions are available in multiple departments including Finance and Engineering.