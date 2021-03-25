© Mekoprint

Growth at Mekoprint Cables - aiming to reach DKK 100 million

Since 2011, Danish industrial group Mekoprint has supplied cable harnessing to both small and large companies in Northern Europe. The Mekoprint Cables division can now celebrate its 10-year anniversary with the prospect of achieving a turnover of DKK 100 million (EUR 13.5 million) in 2021.

The Mekoprint unit has gone from 0 to 100 million in 10 years through a combination of acquisitions and organic growth. “This March, it has been 10 years since Mekoprint Cables saw the light of day. Since then, we have undergone rapid development in an ever closer collaboration with demanding companies in the medical industry, industrial automation and the energy sector. The first four months of our current financial year have just passed, and we can conclude that the numbers look very reasonable. Therefore, the expectation is that we will achieve a turnover of DKK 100 million this year, while celebrating our first round anniversary”, says Lars Laungaard Rasmussen, Division Director of Mekoprint Cables in a press release. Mekoprint Cables started in 2011, when Mekoprint acquired a former subcontractor to the electronics industry, S-Pro A/S. Since then, the overall strategy has been growth-based, resulting in the acquisition of Molex Knutsen A/S in Denmark in 2015, as well as associated production lines in Poland. “The division’s positive progress is partly due to the fact that we can meet all needs related to copper-based wiring harnesses, from high-volume single conductors to demanding coax solutions, complex cable trees and installation of overall solutions, which means we can service most of the customers’ needs. By developing long-term customer partnerships, the business has doubled in scope since 2015 through organic growth”, continues Lars Laungaard Rasmussen. The future plans for the division, which currently has more than 250 employees in Denmark, Sweden, Poland and Ukraine, continue to focus on growth, both organic and in the form of national and international acquisitions. “Personally, I hope that the next 10 years will involve at least as positive a development as we have seen until now – ambitions remain lofty, both for the coming year and for many years to follow”, Lars Laungaard Rasmussen concludes.