Jobs at risk as Enics restructures its Turgi site

Enics Schweiz AG says that it has invited its employee representatives to a consultation to discuss about substantial structural changes. Something that could possibly impact up to 125 employees at the EMS provider's Swiss operations.

Enics Schweiz AG, operating out of Enics Turgi performance center has, since its inception back in 2004, been an important part of Enics global network. However, ongoing market developments has forced the company to implement measures to stay competitive. “The ongoing developments in the electronics manufacturing market are driving for consolidation and optimization of global footprint. With the changes in industries and service business models, we need to act and adapt Enics operations to continuously serve our customers and partners in the best way,” says Enics President and CEO Elke Eckstein in a press release. The company says that over the past years, the market developments have increased the pressure on competitiveness on the Enics Swiss operations, calling for significant actions. Based on the initial plan, Enics plans to transfer majority of the production from Enics Turgi site to other manufacturing sites within its network. At the same time there would be a need for a substantial reduction of the headcount at the Turgi site, impacting up to 125 employees by the end of the year 2022. Enics has therefore invited its employee representatives to a consultation which will end on 19th April 2021 at the earliest. Enics underscored in the press release that the company still plans to have a strong present in Central Europe, even after these measures. Its Swiss business development center will focus on engineering consulting, obsolescence management, product care, and business development services, providing access to the company's global network and turnkey services.