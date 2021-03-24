© Rimac

Rimac Automobili opens UK R&D office

The Croatian electric hypercar manufacturer is expanding its operations with the opening of a new R&D office in the UK.

Rimac Automobili’s R&D office is based in the Warwick Enterprise Park and is planned to employ 30 people by the end of 2021, closely collaborating with both the UK automotive industry and the company's Croatian headquarters. Rimac currently employs nearly 1'000 people and continues to expand rapidly. "While Croatia will always be our home, we have decided to take the opportunity to gather a small team in the UK, where the automotive industry has a long history and great expertise. We are of the strong opinion that British engineers are world-class in the field of electrification and future of mobility. While we are starting with a small office, we might expand significantly in the years to come, working on Rimac’s future projects, while closely collaborating with our team of engineers, designers and technicians back in Croatia," says Mate Rimac, founder and CEO, in a press release Rimac Automobili already has close ties to the UK, with H.R. Owen as a part of the global partners network. The company has already provided electrified technology to a number of British automotive brands such as Aston Martin and Jaguar Land Rover, as well as being a supplier to many of the world’s largest car makers, including Hyundai, Porsche, Automobili Pininfarina, Koenigsegg and others. Soon, Rimac will reveal the ultimate showcase of its EV technology: their hypercar C_Two, in its final form. Designed, engineered and built in-house at Rimac Automobili. The C_Two will soon enter series production, limited to 150 units.