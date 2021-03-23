© HansaMatrix

Ilmars Osmanis steps down as CEO of HansaMatrix

Latvian EMS provider HansaMatrix announces that its founder and CEO, Ilmars Osmanis, will step down from his role as captain of the company. Taking on the role is current COO Jānis Sams, who during the second quarter of 2021 will shoulder the responsibility as CEO of the company.

lmars Osmanis will continue to develop LightSpace Technologies as its founder and current CEO and remains a significant shareholder in HansaMatrix, a press release reads. Jānis Sams joined the EMS provider in June 2020 as its new Chief Operating Officer. Before joining HansaMatrix he held the role as a function manager at Schneider Electronics. He also serves on the Management Board of the Latvian Electrical Engineering and Electronics Industry Association. "I feel honored to have been selected and grateful for this incredible opportunity. I’m looking forward to developing the HansaMatrix group by ensuring sustainable growth, enhancing an outstanding customer experience and strengthening employee engagement. I’m excited to accept this challenge and am convinced that as a professional team we can all together achieve our challenging HansaMatrix ambition," says Jānis Sams in the press release. “I have forged an exciting 20 year journey with HansaMatrix growing from a greenfield start-up into a leading regional electronics systems contract manufacturer. At this point technology and manufacturing competence has grown in importance and I fully trust in the continuous development of the Company driven by a new team. I will devote most of my attention to our spinoff LightSpace Technologies in its journey to become a global success in its technology space with the same energy and vision I had for HansaMatrix,” adds HansaMatrix founder and Chief Executive Officer Ilmars Osmanis.