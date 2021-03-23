© Absolute EMS

Absolute EMS invests in new large format wave solder system

US electronics manufacturer, Absolute EMS, has invested in a new large format JAGUAR N450 high-end lead and lead-free wave soldering system.

“The decision to place the JAGUAR N450 in our newly enhanced large format 4.0 factory was simple. This machine offers complete flexibility, while being efficient, energy-saving and simple to operate with built-in safety features. Our customer verticals demand that we support lead and lead-free manufacturing. The JAGUAR has dual solder pots to accommodate both while running a smooth and quick transition from one product line to the next. It also offers large format capabilities up to 24” wide, which supports our customer needs,” says David Godinez, Engineering Manager in a press release. The JAGUAR N450 offers closed-loop control with an inverter control system to manage stability and accuracy of speed. Independent temperature control in four pre-heating zones with top and bottom heating elements ensures the best heat-efficiency. The double wave furnace can accommodate two boards simultaneously and adapts to various sizes. The built-in nitrogen system ensures smooth and shiny solder joints that adhere to IPC standards.