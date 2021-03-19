© AT S

AT&S CTO Heinz Moitzi to retire

Following a 40 year stint with AT&S AG, Heinz Moitzi will retire from the company as of 31 May 2021.

“Mr. Moitzi has dedicated nearly his entire professional career to development, in particular to the technological positioning of AT&S AG. Over many years, he has played a central role in numerous functions to ensure that AT&S achieves a leading position in the world of technology,” says Hannes Androsch, Chairman of the AT&S Supervisory Board, in a press release. “On behalf of all of our employees and the Management Board, I would like to sincerely thank Heinz Moitzi for his achievements, his long-standing commitment and his great efforts for the company”, adds AT&S CEO Andreas Gerstenmayer. As of 1 June 2021, Peter Schneider will be filling the resulting vacancy on the four-member Management Board. Schneider has been Director Global Sales since September 2020 and is responsible for global market and customer matters. “As part of AT&S’s further growth strategy, the Supervisory Board and the Management Board have decided to allocate the global sales responsibilities to one dedicated Management Board position,” says Hannes Androsch. “Market presence and customer proximity are central elements for us in our company development.” “Given the continuously increasing demands in this area, I am pleased that with Peter Schneider we will have additional resources and expertise on the Management Board to meet these requirements,” says Andreas Gerstenmayer. Before joining AT&S, Peter Schneider worked for companies such as Wacker-Chemie and Mayr-Melnhof Karton. He has international experience as a result of his work, which often included having global responsibility for several production sites and sales teams, and has successfully set up, restructured and reorganised various businesses.