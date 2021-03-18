© Syntronic

Syntronic reinforces its presence in Eastern China

Swedish design house Syntronic has relocated its branch office in Nanjing. The office has moved to new premises equipped with a high-end lab and is part Syntronic’s strategy to reinforce its presence, strengthen its offer, and continue to build long-term relationships with key customers in Eastern China.

The new R&D premises in Nanjing were officially inaugurated at a corporate ceremony. “The relocation of the Nanjing office is in line with Syntronic China’s rapid business development in Eastern China. I am very happy to witness this important moment,” says Björn Jansson, CEO of Syntronic Group in a press release. The relocation is of strategic importance and is expected to have a positive impact on Syntronic’s Nanjing-based R&D team’s operations. Syntronic’s Nanjing branch, which was officially inaugurated in 2019, is the company’s fourth branch in China. Nanjing is a strategically important location from a business perspective since the city is renowned as an essential economic and cultural hub. Syntronic has long-term plans for continuous growth in the Yangtze River Delta region in Eastern China, where major cities such as Nanjing, Shanghai and Hangzhou are located. As a part of the on-going expansion strategy, the company opened a fifth Chinese branch in Shanghai earlier in March. The Shanghai branch will work in close collaboration with the R&D team in Nanjing. “In the two years that the Nanjing Branch has been operational, we have adhered to the customer-centered idea, continuously gathered high-end talents, reinforced the research and development segment, and focused on strengthening our team,” says Zinser Zhao, General Manager of Syntronic Asia, in the press release. “We now look forward to further growth in multiple cities, where we will continue to deliver high quality solutions to our customers.”