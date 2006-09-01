Hesse & Knipps set for growth

Hesse & Knipps, Inc., fully-owned subsidiary of Germanbased Hesse & Knipps GmbH Semiconductor, recently hired Johnny Delmont as technical sales manager - The Americas. In addition, the company plans to increase its process support staff by 50% by

the end of 2006.

Reporting to Mr. Joseph Bubel, president of Hesse & Knipps, Inc., Mr. Delmont will be responsible for managing Hesse & Knipps' sales representatives and will also have direct responsibility for major corporate accounts throughout the Americas.



Mr. Delmont has over 20 years of semiconductor packaging experience with both military and commercial applications with Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Texas Instruments Military Products Division and Quantum Materials, Inc. His expertise covers all process points, with particular emphasis on die attach and wire bond, including extensive engineering development, characterization, and test procedure development with new processes and materials. His experience also includes over five years of technical services, traveling to semiconductor manufacturing sites around the world to troubleshoot and establish new processes and provide training.