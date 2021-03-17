© schweizer electronic ag

Technosystems delivers automation systems to Schweizer

PSC manufacturers are investing in the automation of their production facilities; especially now in these challenging Corona times.

The modernisation of production facilities, which aim to ensure a competitive circuit board production in Central Europe, can be better implemented in times of under-utilised production lines. This specific project concerned the modernisation of a brown oxide line in the printed circuit board production of Schweizer Electronic AG, in Schramberg, Germany. Key requirements for the high-end automation were, among other things, cycle times of less than 12 seconds per cycle including plastic interleave, the fast automatic exchange of boxes or L-racks without interrupting production, as well as the contactless alignment of the working formats using CCD cameras. Robotic arms were also implemented, which can also process thick copper blanks with a weight of up to 4.5KG at high speed, a press release states. Eduardo Benmayor, General Manager, Technosystem: “We are very pleased that with this cooperation in the field of automation at Schweizer Electronic AG we have been able to help automate circuit board production to a high, long-term competitive level and to meet the future requirements of “Industry 4.0”.