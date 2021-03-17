© evertiq

Agfa appoints all4-PCB as new distributor partner

Agfa announces the appointment of all4-PCB as their new distributor to handle their PCB Solutions product range in the Western USA and Canada regions.

The agreement includes the distribution of Agfa’s IdeaLINE phototooling films and DiPaMAT inkjet inks used in the production of Printed Circuit Boards and Metal Structuring applications, a press release states. Frank Louwet, Business Unit Manager Electronic Print at Agfa, comments: “all4-PCB are a natural strategic partner for Agfa’s PCB solutions and have a wealth of expertise, knowledge and success in the PCB supply market. all4-PCB possess an especially strong background for introducing our new digital technology into the market. We are delighted to start working together”. Torsten Reckert, President all4-PCB adds: “We are very pleased to be handling Agfa’s DiPaMAT range of inkjet solder mask, legend inks, and etch resist as well as the IdeaLINE phototooling film products. They complement very well our experience in the imaging areas of our PCB & Chemical Milling customer base. Being part of the technology transition from the traditional imaging processes using phototools and moving onwards toward inkjet solutions is very exciting. We look forward to a strong relationship with Agfa.”