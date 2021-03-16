© pichetw dreamstime.com

Lynn Electronics acquires manufacturer total cable solutions

Lynn Electronics, a manufacturer of fiber-optic and copper cable assemblies, has completed its acquisition of Total Cable Solutions, a manufacturer of telecom and data center products.

The acquisition of TCS increases Lynn Electronics' share in the telecom/data center market, strengthens its product portfolio, accelerates product development, and adds a third, 11’500 square foot building to Lynn's facilities, adding to its capacity. "I am very excited to join forces with Lynn Electronics," says Charles Hoskins, CEO of Total Cable Solutions, in a press release. "The efficiencies that will be realized from this transaction will allow us to accelerate our already strong development of innovative solutions in the telecom and data center space." "Total Cable Solutions' innovative products will prove instrumental in our quest to become the #1 cable solution provider in the marketplace," adds Mike Boulanger, CEO of Lynn Electronics. "This acquisition significantly strengthens our telecom product line and greatly enhances our technical expertise to support our customers." TCS will continue to operate as Total Cable Solutions and maintain its full staff to support customers.