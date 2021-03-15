© mikael damkier dreamstime.com

East West Manufacturing acquires Varitron EMS

Wast West Manufacturing, announces that it has acquired Varitron, Inc., a provider of integrated electronics manufacturing services, including advanced printed circuit board assemblies, box-build assemblies, testing and new product introduction services.

Varitron was founded in 1991 and operates four facilities in and around Montreal, Canada. This acquisition will enhance the growth of East West by adding a nearshore operation in Canada and advances its focus on growing its North American electronics manufacturing capabilities. "We are excited to partner with Varitron to expand our integrated design, manufacturing and distribution services into Canada,” says Scott Ellyson, East West Co-founder and CEO, in a press release. “Varitron has an extraordinary reputation for putting customers first and has an established presence for innovation in a variety of high-growth sectors such as medical, industrial, telecommunications and defense. Varitron allows us to offer our customers even greater nearshore, higher mix, lower volume, quick turn electronic manufacturing services. With the addition of Varitron’s rapid prototyping and strong R&D capabilities, and our collective design, manufacturing and supply chain capabilities, we can support customers from product inception to full-scale production on a global basis.” Veritron's facilities and the research center located in the Greater Montreal and Bromont areas offer end-to-end solutions, PCBA assembly, box-build, supply-chain management, after-sales services and DFX. The company's operate 10 SMT lines and its installations are fully integrated. “The existing leadership team and associates here at Varitron, are excited about becoming part of the East West family and will continue in their current roles in support of our customers. While it maintains its Montreal leadership team, the combined company will allow our customers access to increased resources, expertise and production, allowing us to further support their growth,” says Michel Farley, Founder and Chairman of the Board of Varitron.