© RUAG Space

RUAG is done with defense – will solely focus on space

RUAG International says that it shall become “beyond gravity” – an agile technology provider for space. What this mean is that the company will withdraw completely from the remaining military-related business and will continue to develop the Aerostructures business segment individually.

From a state-owned enterprise to a startup – CEO André Wall has set his sights on nothing less than this transformation, in the future RUAG International with solely focus on space. “We want to develop integrated satellite and launch system capabilities with strong partners in Europe. In doing this, we will guarantee our customers 100% mission success. We will be the first startup to combine agility, speed and innovation with decades of experience and proven quality,” says André Wall in a press release as he explains the mission. RUAG supplied the payload fairing for the Ariane-1's maiden flight in 1979. For more than 40 years, European missions such as Galileo, SolarOrbiter, MetOp and Copernicus have been equipped with RUAG computers, insulation, and mechanisms. Large US space programs such as James Webb Space telescope, IceSat or, most recently, the NASA Mars mission Perseverance also had technology from RUAG in use. “We have an ideal launch window ahead of us: the space market is booming. Analysts forecast a $1 trillion market by 2040 with annual growth rates of over 16 percent. Geo-politically, access to space has never been more relevant,”André Wall continues. A new purpose and a new vision are brought together under the name “beyond gravity”. The company intends to invest in innovative solutions and shift its current production from prototypes to mini-series using digital technology, artificial intelligence and robotics. The focus is on expanding market leadership in Europe and global market access especially in the USA, but also in Asia – be it for institutional as well as commercial programs.