Amtech records new orders for advanced reflow systems

Manufacturer of capital equipment, Amtech Systems, says that it is seeing strong order momentum for its PYRAMAX reflow systems sold into advanced packaging applications.

The new orders were from several customers and included multi-unit follow-on orders from leading multi-national advanced packaging OSATs in the Asia Pacific region. These orders include PYRAMAX TrueFlat convection reflow ovens used to eliminate warpage for very thin substrates in advanced packaging applications. “We continue to see strong bookings with an increase in activity from strategic accounts globally, especially from key Asian advanced packaging companies,” says Michael Whang, Chief Executive Officer of Amtech, in a press release. “Customer need drove the development of the Pyramax TrueFlat system, and we continue to work with key customers to add new capabilities to the TrueFlat system that will expand its use in the marketplace,” added Mr. Whang. The PYRAMAX family of high-throughput convection reflow ovens features a closed loop convection control and process temperatures up to 400°C.