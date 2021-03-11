© HELLA

Hella expands with new development centre in Romania

The automotive supplier continues to expand its software and electronics activities. The company has just recently opened a new test and development centre at the Craiova site in Romania.

With this step, HELLA says it is creating space for further expansion. The company currently employs around 350 people in Craiova. Its main focus is on the development of control units and software. These competencies are to be further expanded and supplemented by others. To this end, HELLA plans to create around 250 additional jobs in Craiova over the next few years. “Sophisticated software and automotive electronics are indispensable drivers of mobility already today. They will continue to gain in importance in the future and will undoubtedly become decisive key factors. Against this background, we are pleased to open our new Technology Centre in Craiova. With this step, we are strengthening the role of the Craiova site in the global HELLA network and are further expanding our development resources at the same time,” says Björn Twiehaus, who is jointly responsible for the Electronics division on the HELLA Management Board, in a press release. “With the new building, we have created an important prerequisite for being able to serve the increasing demand for innovative software and electronics solutions even better and to continue on our growth path,” adds Nicolae Neagu, Head of the HELLA Technical Centre Craiova. “Most importantly, we now also have a state-of-the-art and inspiring work environment to motivate more skilled individuals to join HELLA and work together to drive solutions for the mobility of tomorrow.” With a total floor space of over 6'400 square meters, the new building offers approximately twice as much space as the previous premises. The new building also provides the company with a new test laboratory and an underground car park for test vehicles.