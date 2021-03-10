© BAE Systems

BAE acquires independent developer of high-end electronics

BAE Systems announces that it has acquired Pulse Power and Measurement Limited, an independent developer of high-end electronics.

PPM’s technology is said to have the potential to increase the speed and ease of sharing large volumes of data over a network, giving users greater ability to exploit that data. As volumes of data grow, this ability is crucial to give military and security customers an information advantage. Based in Shrivenham with approximately 60 employees, PPM specialises in the design and manufacture of a wide range of radio frequency (RF) over fibre systems, which allow radio frequency signals to be transmitted over fibre optic cables. The company also provides bespoke systems for the renewable power industry and electrification of automotive and aerospace vehicles. The company has a strong track record of working within the defence and communications sector, cyber security and commercial test and research markets in both the UK and USA and complements BAE Systems’ digital and data capabilities. Together the companies have a shared goal to expand the use of RF systems and power electronics technologies across a range of applications for military and commercial customers. "Pulse Power and Measurement Limited and BAE Systems are an excellent fit; both companies have superb technology credentials, thrive on innovation and work closely with military and government customers to deliver pioneering technology-based solutions. The acquisition further advances our strategic objective to develop and grow our capabilities in secure systems and information exploitation," says Ian Muldowney, COO and Engineering Director, for BAE Systems’ Air Sector in a press release. "We are excited about joining BAE Systems and bringing together our complementary capabilities which will give our innovative team of specialists and engineers access to world-class expertise and ensure our successful business continues to grow," adds Martin Ryan, Managing Director, Pulse Power & Measurement Ltd. PPM will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of BAE Systems, retaining the name of Pulse Power & Measurement Limited.