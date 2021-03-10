© Ventec International

Ventec, BizLink and Footprintku sign strategic alliance

Ventec has entered into a global strategic alliance with interconnect solutions provider, BizLink Holding Inc., and Footprintku Inc., an online EDA library and digital transformation services provider for electronic components.

BizLink’s Chairman, Roger Liang, said, "For the design of electronic products, the trend is for thinner, lighter, and aesthetically pleasing products whilst maintaining functionality and compatibility. This has prompted the demand for rapid and frequent updates of components and product styles. The ability to quickly develop products to respond to market changes has become the key to success." Ventec International’s Chairman, Tony Lau, pointed out, "What the market needs is a platform that integrates the advantages of upstream components, mid-section design, and back-end manufacturing. The creation of such a platform, we knew, would greatly help accelerate industrial innovation." Footprintku Inc.’s Chairman, YC Hwang, continued, "In response, we propose a cloud platform using the exclusive AI and digital transformation technology of Footprintku.com to integrate the resources of all three companies. The result is a one-stop service, making it possible for product developers to quickly and efficiently find the best components and quality suppliers for their product R&D and design change stages." This alliance is built upon Footprintku’s cloud database for electronic components as well as BizLink’s solutions and Ventec International’s materials, a press release states. The alliance was officially announced at a press conference held at the Grand Hyatt Taipei on February 26, 2021.