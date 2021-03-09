© Samsung

While the three dominant DRAM suppliers have been slowing down their DDR3 manufacturing, Taiwanese suppliers are constantly adjusting their capacity allocation to maximize profits

Specialty DRAM price update Change Item Avg (%) DDR4 8Gb 512M*16 4.34% DDR4 4Gb 256N*16 6.59% DDR3 4Gb 256M*16 8.93% DDR3 1Gb 64M*16 9.01% DDR2 1Gb 64M*16 10.09% DDR2 512Mb 32M*16 9.30%