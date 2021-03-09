© KSG

German PCB manufacturer strengthens sales team

The KSG Group announces that it has added Paul Considine as its new International Business Development Manager.

The experienced business developer is responsible for the further development of KSG's market presence in the European target markets outside the German-speaking markets. As a manufacturer of printed circuit boards, KSG produces for applications in the automotive, medical, communication, lighting, security and industrial electronics sectors, mainly in German-speaking countries. Building on its strengths of customer proximity, the company now intends to increasingly address customers in other European target markets. Paul Considine is a functional safety engineer with many years of experience as a business developer in the electronics and electrical industry. He had global responsibility for developing the industrial and machine building market between 2012 and 2017 for Wieland Electric GmbH. Then for the same company he focused on development specifically within the technology sector of the logistics industry from 2017 to 2020. At KSG he will be responsible, among other things, for the planning and implementation of the international sales strategy. "I am very pleased that we were able to recruit Paul Considine for this position. He has years of experience in international business development of products and solutions that require explanation. With Paul's expertise, we want to scale KSG's strengths to other markets and thus support our international customers in their growth," says Christof Sofsky, Sales Manager at KSG, in a press release. "Together with the experienced KSG team and its know-how, Paul will be responsible for providing solution-oriented advice to customers and supporting them in the realisation of their next product generations".