Test specialists breaks ground on new expansion in Munich

EDAG Group, an engineering service provider to the mobility industry, is bundling its test competences in a new building at the "Waldmeisterstraße" site in Munich, Germany. in direct vicinity of the BMW Group's Research and Innovation Centre.

The groundbreaking marked the start of a forward-looking project, which is to be completed in the coming months. EDAG's 140 EDAG test specialists will be moving into the two new building complexes in May 2022. This will provide the company with 5,200 square metre test area and a multi-storey office building with an area of 1,400 square metres. "As the entire test centre is on one floor, the new facility provides ideal working conditions, and the flexibly designed offices perfectly meet the requirements of a modern working world for our employees," says Stefan Alde, Vice President EDAG Testing, in a press release. "In addition, the new facility will enable us to significantly expand our portfolio of services relating to the validation of EE components, and to carry out our "SMART Test Lab" project. In the future, customers will, with the use of webcams and the live transmission of images, be able to track assembly, assessment and acceptance dates online, or check the status of a test part online. "With the new EDAG facility, we will be able to offer our customers all-round, on-site testing capacity – top level, to meet the requirements of the latest vehicle categories, and with a maximum degree of digitalisation in the communication with our customers," adds Cosimo De Carlo, CEO of the EDAG Group. The company has had premises in Munich since 1970, and has continuously expanded its competencies and capacities throughout the decades since then. The EDAG Group's says that plans for the near future also include continuing growth in the Munich area.