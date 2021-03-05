© Jaltek

Jaltek invests in new Takaya Flying Probe Test machine

UK-based electronics manufacturer Jaltek has invested in a shiny new TAKAYA APT-1400F Flying Probe Test machine from Accelonix Ltd. The new addition will sit alongside the company's existing Flying Probe, further enhancing technical capacity and throughput.

The TAKAYA APT-1400F is reported to be the fastest Flying Probe test system on the market, setting new standards for speed and test coverage with no compromise to quality and reliability. And according to Jaltek themselves the company has just installed the most specced out version in the UK. The system has been specially developed for the test of large quantities of complex circuit boards. The APT-1400F has six flying probes, of which two are vertical, enabling access to contact points that could not previously be reached. The design of the XY table has been completely revised and adapted to the high travel speed of the test probes and an outstanding measurement unit and numerous innovative test algorithms enable significant increase of the test coverage on circuit boards. The Takaya APT-1400F comes with a list of features as standard, Jaltek also installed a number of additional functions which, according to the company, maked its performance in terms of test speed, positioning accuracy and coverage unprecedented in the UK. "I have over 25 years experience working with Takaya flying probes and know every installation in the UK, Jaltek’s new Takaya APT-1400F is the most fully featured model of its kind in the whole of the UK! Amongst all the usual refinements that many of our customers go for, Jaltek can also boast a number of additional features that will give even more value and flexibility to their customers," says David Mills, the Takaya service and support manager for Accelonix UK, in a press release. "We continue our commitment to invest for our customers. This fully featured new flying probe will bring significant value to our customers particularly those who have AS9100 and ISO13485 requirements as well as for new product introduction. We can’t wait to start putting it to the test," says Steve Pittom, Managing Director of Jaltek.