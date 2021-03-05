© VinFast

New JV to produce solid-state EV batteries in Vietnam

Vietnamese automotive manufacturer Vinfast, part of the Vingroup, is looking to dominate Vietnam's electrical vehicle market and is teaming up with ProLogium (PLG) to accelerate the commercialisation of solid-state battery EV in Vietnam.

The companies have signed a MOU under which the two parties will set up a joint venture to produce automotive solid-state battery (SSB) pack for Vinfast's EVs. The JV will have priority to purchase PLG's SSB product and will be licensed to use PLG's patented SSB pack assembly technology to produce CIM/CIP SSB pack (cell is module/ cell is pack) locally in Vietnam. PLG will on its end of the deal produce SSB inlays, meaning semi-finished battery cells composed of cathodes, solid state electrolytes and anode layers, for the JV at one of its Asian manufacturing centres. PLG expects to reach a capacity of 1-2 GWh by 2022, which will support the mass production schedule of Vinfast EVs for 2023-2024. In the beginning of 2021, Vinfast announced three smart electric SUV models and hammered down its resolve to become a global EV corporation.