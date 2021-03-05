© Jabil

Jabil Healthcare ink collaboration agreement with E3D

Under the terms of the deal, Jabil has secured exclusive rights to develop a high-volume reusable auto-injector and connected variants.

The agreement enables Jabil Healthcare to further develop connected auto-injectors for a range of dosing volumes and patient-centric benefits, ultimately creating a platform of devices, a press release states. “Our collaboration with E3D enhances Jabil’s development of pharmaceutical solutions that move us into the future of connected, digital devices that are more intuitive, economical and sustainable,” said James O’Gorman, vice president, Pharmaceutical Delivery Systems (PDS), Jabil Healthcare. “This is an exciting expansion of our relationship with E3D that will benefit our market offering and healthcare customers alike.” “As a leader in the healthcare arena, Jabil Healthcare is the perfect partner for us and for a drug delivery market that requires the highest levels of competence, experience and scale in manufacturing,” said Tsachi Shaked, general manager of E3D. “Our complementary expertise in electronics, manufacturing and data analysis is the type of collaboration that should help speed advances and adoption of digital health technologies.”