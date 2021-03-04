© ICAPE Group

ICAPE continues its expansion - acquires BA Elektronik

ICAPE Group continues to expand in Germany. Following an inauguration of new offices in Rheinfelden, Herten earlier in 2021, the company kicks off March with the acquisition of BA Elektronik, a PCB and cable supplier located in Schnaittenbach.

The acquisition is described as an another milestone for ICAPE Group activities in Germany. Despite a difficult economic situation in the country due to the pandemic, the company still recorded impressive results in 2020 and is starting 2021 with a strategic step, the addition of BA Elektronik Europtech. “We have known ICAPE Group and its organization since we founded the company, back in 2001. We had the opportunity to meet at trades show, where our booths were nearby. As we knew that ICAPE has a good structure in China as well, we contacted Mr. Manco and checked if there was a possibility for collaboration in the PCB sector. Then everything went smoothly”, explains Reiner Moucha, founder of BA Elektronik, in a press release. “I contacted Mr. Manco and Mr. Calvignac, and both had been interested. From the first meetings, we realized very quickly, that both sides have the same philosophy and swim on the same wave. Everything went easy and without any problems, as both sides showed a big trust to each other”. From ICAPE Group’s Mr. Cyril Calvignac, this acquisition is a strong point to extend the business opportunities of ICAPE Deutschland. “One of the biggest commitments of ICAPE Group is proximity. BA Elektronik has a perfect location to manage and develop new businesses from East Germany and the neighboring countries. We closely monitor BA Elektronik Europtech’s activities for along time and when Mr. Moucha opened the conversation, we were happy and motivated to work in this direction,” says Mr. Calvignac. BA Elektronik Europtech will now operate under the banner of ICAPE Deutschland from the company's current office. In 2020, ICAPE Deutschland recorded a sales revenues of EUR 15 million and is forecasting EUR 20 million for 2021.