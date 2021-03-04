© Incap

Incap appoints new MD to Incap Electronics Slovakia

The EMS provider has promoted Miroslav Michalik to the position of Managing Director of Incap Slovakia. Miroslav Michalik has been employed by Incap Slovakia (previously AWS Slovakia) since 2018, working as a Plant Director at the company’s factory in Namestovo.

“I am pleased to see Miroslav Michalik move into the Managing Director position of our factory in Slovakia. His previous role as plant manager proved that he’d be a great fit for leading the operations at Incap Slovakia," says Otto Pukk, President and CEO of Incap Group, in a press release detailing the promotion. Before joining Incap, Miroslav Michalik held several roles in companies within the electronics sector, from process engineer to plant manager and managing director. “I have worked in the electronics sector for my entire professional career. I am honored to have been entrusted with this new responsibility which encourages me to continue in my mission to develop the entire company to be customer-oriented and performance-driven,” says Miroslav Michalik. Before holding positions at Incap and AWS Group, Miroslav Michalik held the position of managing director at Giesecke+Devrient Slovakia, providing smart payment, ID, passport, and telecommunication card solutions. Prior to that, Miroslav Michalik was a plant manager at Visteon (formerly Johnson Controls Automotive), providing solutions for automotive electronics and infotainment. He also held several positions, including operational manager and team director, at the multinational electronics manufacturing services company, Celestica.