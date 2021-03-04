© Zippsafe

Swiss smart locker company team up with Gémosz

Switzerland-based Zippsafe and Hungarian EMS provicer Gémosz have signed a strategic agreement.

Following a relationship that stretches back a few years, a new milestone has been reached an a long-term contract between the company’s have been signed. “We are proud to cooperate with such an innovative company that focuses on the critical health sector in the current pandemic situation,” Gémosz writes in a press release Ok, but what’s it all about? In short it’s about a space-saving, smart – and soft – locker solution developed by Zippsafe. The solution allows health care institutions and industries to make much more efficient use of space. The company claims that to 70% of space can be saved thanks to the concept of locker bags, that use a flexible material instead of a metal one. But besides its space efficiency Zippsafe highly focuses on user-friendliness, hygiene and digitalisation. Various features have been designed to fulfill this. As an example, the ventilation system reduces the risk of contamination, helps to dry wet clothes inside and enhances the environment outside the locker bags. “We are confident that a new era of clothing storage is coming and we are delighted to be a part of it. We wish our customer to achieve a global market share that would be unique in this area,” the EMS provider writes. Gémosz says that even during the current component allocation situation, the company managed to secure the raw material by utilising its global sourcing resources. “Thanks to the flexible capacity planning, we meet the unique needs of our customers. All the above mentioned facts is proved by this contract with the Swiss-based company,” the company writes in the press release.