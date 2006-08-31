Ya Hsin to use Osram's LED Technology

Ya Hsin will, as the first Taiwanese manufacturer, license white-LED technology for general lighting purpose from Osram.

Although Osram has licensed LED technology to Taiwanese manufacturers including Everlight Electronics Co., Ltd., Lite-On Technology Corp. and Harvatek Corp., the technology can be used to make backlight modules. This time, the German company will license the technology for making general lighting products, which are much more valuable than backlights, according to CENS.