© the wolfpack berlin

Tesla gets building permit for warehouse in Grünheide

Tesla can go ahead with the construction of a warehouse in Brandenburg (Germany); planned next to the GigaBerlin factory in Grünheide (currently being build). Local media reports that the administrative district has given the appropriate approval.

The final approval for the buildingl, which is to be the size of three football fields, is still pending. The warehouse is to be built next to the planned electric car factory on the Tesla site in Grünheide / Brandenburg. However, it has to go through its own approval process. This initially restricts the use of the building. Experts suspect that Tesla is not allowed to store parts for the factory's car production in the hall. Nor would the company be allowed to house "the largest battery factory in the world" (quote: Elon Musk) with the current approval, local TV-station rbb reports. If the warehouse were used for a joint purpose with the factory, both would have had to be approved together. That would have delayed the approval process for the factory even further (This approval process has been going on for over a year now). However, it can be assumed that Tesla will initially build the hall with the current permit in order to later obtain approval from the federal state Brandenburg for a change in use. Then the factory could also become part of the electric car factory or house the battery factory.