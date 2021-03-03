© Pixabay

Cogiscan partners with Sales Rep for Eastern Europe

Cogiscan has teamed up with Danutek Hungary Kft & Danutek Balkans SRL for sales in Eastern Europe.

“As a leading distributor and service provider for SMT equipment we see Danutek Hungary Kft and Danutek Balkans SRL as the ideal partner to expand our sales within the Eastern European region,’’ said Jörg Both, Sales Application Engineer at Cogiscan. “As this region is a promising market for us, we wanted to find a local sales partner to complement our internal resources. We are very excited about this strategic partnership and look forward to collaborating with them.” “Danutek Hungary Kft and Danutek Balkans SRL is delighted to partner with Cogiscan to expand connectivity and TTC software solutions to large EMS and Tier 1 automotive companies in the Eastern Europe region. Danutek offers a wide range of high-end SMT equipment with excellent customer support, and Cogiscan is the perfect complementary SW addition to our portfolio,” said Mr. Csaba Berta, General Manager at Danutek.