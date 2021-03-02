© Continental AG

Vitesco starts production in Debrecen, Hungary

After just two years of construction, the Vitesco Technologies plant in Debrecen, Hungary, went now into operation.

In the future, the drive specialist will produce high-tech electronics and transmission sensor technology for all types of drive systems in an area of around 7'000 square metres – from all-electric vehicles to plug-in hybrid vehicles and electrified combustion engines. Vitesco Technologies is thus further expanding its international presence in order to be able to meet the global demand for clean drive solutions. The company has invested a total of around EUR 100 million in the plant. “We are systematically aligning our company to the growth market of electronics and electrification,” says Andreas Wolf, CEO of Vitesco Technologies, in a press release. “With our new production facility in Debrecen, we are expanding our European production network and are able to competitively handle our customers’ increasing demand for efficient and clean drive technologies with high quality standards.” One first large-scale production to be manufactured in Debrecen, is the transmission control unit with overmolding technology. Here, the electronic components, which are arranged on a printed circuit board as in classic control units, are embedded in plastic. In addition to the electronic control systems, the production plant in Debrecen also covers further components in the fields of electrification and electric mobility, including 48-volt belt starter generators for mild hybrids. “This high-tech plant is already showing what the factory of tomorrow will look like – intelligent, lean and green,” says Dr. Hans-Jürgen Braun, Head of Operations, responsible for Vitesco Technologies’ global production network: “With the latest Industry 4.0 solutions in all production areas and with a clear focus on the environment and sustainability, we are actively shaping the future of production at Vitesco Technologies.” In line with the Industry 4.0 concept, the plant is flexibly designed with autonomous transport robots in the production hall, an intelligent warehouse management system, computer-assisted maintenance systems, and other automated building functions.