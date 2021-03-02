© ESIA

European semiconductor sales up 6.4 % in January

The European Semiconductor Industry Association (ESIA) says that European sales of semiconductors reached to USD 3.453 billion in January 2021, an increase of 6.4% versus the same month one year ago.

This represents a 2% increase compared to the December 2020 total of USD 3.370 billion. In January, the European market grew at a rate higher than the worldwide average growth rate of 1%. On a worldwide basis, semiconductor sales in January 2021 were USD 40.007 billion, up 1.0% versus the previous month and up 13.2% versus the same month in 2020. The steady growth of the European market in January was supported by growing demand in most product categories, with discretes (+9%), sensors (+5%), and optoelectronics (+3%) performing particularly well. In January, exchange rate effects on the European sales picture were as visible as in December 2020 when comparing market growth in Euros and in Dollars. Measured in Euro, semiconductor sales were EUR 2.865 billion in January 2021, up 0.9% versus the previous month and down 2.1% versus the same month a year ago. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, semiconductor sales declined by 2.4%.