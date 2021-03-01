© Elmatica PCB | March 01, 2021
Elmatica adds British muscles to its technical team
The Norwegian headquartered PCB broker has hired Craig Haywood as Senior Technical Advisor to their Technical Department, adding deeper ESA expertise to its team.
“Welcoming Craig to the company is a true pleasure as we have known him for many years, working for one of our Manufacturing Partners, Amphenol Invotec since 2006. His long experience in PCB production, stack-up and reviewing and improving customer data, demonstrates that he is the person we were looking for,” says Jørgen Bakke, Chief Technical Officer Elmatica, in a press release. An increasing demand of challenging PCB design, requirements and advanced technical solutions has reinforced the need for another Senior Technical Advisor. Which has resulted in Haywood joining the company straight away, and as of the first of March he is officially a part of the Elmatica team. “I've worked as a partner to Elmatica for a long time, I know how professional and efficient they are with a proven track record and experience in relation to PCB technology and innovation. After seeing the job advertisement for this position, combined with my knowledge of how they operate and focus, I quickly knew that this was something interesting and a natural next challenge for me. As I already know the company well as an existing partner, this will further strengthen that relationship. I am looking forward to embracing the Elmatica culture and putting my Birmingham twist on it,” says Haywood. New muscles further strengthens Elmatica's expertise on ESA production Over the last few years, Elmatica has delivered PCBs for several ESA approved Space projects; together with the ESA approved manufacturer Amphenol Invotec. And as Jørgen Bakke says, Craigs thorough knowledge of ESA standards, ESA demands and MRR documentation will further strengthen the company's expertise on ESA production and also add value to its customers within this high-demanding industry.