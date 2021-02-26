© Xiaomi

Xiaomi partners with DBG and BYD to boost Indian manufacturing

Xiaomi, or Mi India, recently completed five years of its “Make in India” journey, where the company has been producing smartphones and smart TVs locally. Now the company is upping the pace.

Mi India was an early adopter of the Make-in-India initiative manufacturing all of its smartphones in India via its manufacturing partners: Foxconn and Flex. Now the company is announcing that it has been ramping up its Indian smartphone manufacturing during the pandemic. Over the last nine months the company has it has onboarded two new manufacturing partners – DBG and BYD – for manufacturing smartphones in India. DBG has set up a smartphone manufacturing plant in Haryana, while BYD is setting up a plant in Tamil Nadu. The new partnerships are expected to further increase Mi India’s manufacturing capacity in India. Mi India’s partnership with DBG has increased the brand’s monthly manufacturing capacity by about 20%. BYD India is also expected to contribute significantly to the production capacity once its operations begin by H1 of 2021. At the same time, the company has also been ramping up local manufacturing and sourcing of smartphone components. Today the majority of the components such as PCBAs, sub boards, camera modules, batteries, back panels, USB cables, chargers, boxes and so on are locally sourced or locally manufactured in India. These components are being manufactured by partners such as Sunny India, NVT, Salcomp, LY Tech, Sunvoda and many more. Xiaomi has also boarded a new manufacturing partner – Radiant Technology – for manufacturing smart TVs in India. Radiant Technology has set up a manufacturing plant in Telangana. With the new manufacturing plant going live, 100% of the smart TVs sold by Mi India are now Made-in-India. In the year 2020, Mi India and its partners generated employment for 10,000 new individuals taking the entire workforce count to 60,000.