BECOM starts operations at its Heyuan location

The Austrian headquartered EMS provider opened its new location in China just before the Chinese New Year. In this first step, the company invested a total of EUR 4 million in the new 3'000 square metre, high-tech location in Heyuan in southern China.

“Despite the difficult circumstances caused by Corona, we were able to start operations at our new production site in China as planned,” says Christian Werfring, the head of BECOM Electronics (Heyuan), in a press release. Its new machinery park, certified automotive processes and integrated planning guarantee semi and fully automated production. This also includes certification based on automotive standards. According to the company, the plant in China will expand the existing production capacities and create conditions for strategic growth of the BECOM Group. “Continuing to expand, as well as permanent investments in existing locations, are essential drivers for the further development of a company. They strengthen the position in global competition,” the management affirms in the press release. Out of the current investment volume – which is approximately EUR 8 million – EUR 4 million will be invested at the Chinese location in Heyuan, EUR 2 million at the Austrian site in Hochstrass and EUR 2 million at the Hungarian site in Környe.