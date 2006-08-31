Foxconn backs down on iPod lawsuit

evertiq has reported earlier that EMS provider Foxcon has filed lawsuit against the reporter and the managing editor that digged up the story about the poor working conditions at Foxconn's iPod factory.

Foxconn has reduced the amount of damages it is seeking. According to the Xinhua news agency Foxconn has slashed a libel claim from 30 million yuan ($3.77 million) to just 1 yuan. In the report it was also mentioned that Foxconn would also apply to unfreeze the journalists assets, which include their homes, bank accounts and a car.