European NATO member places order with CeoTronics

CeoTronics AG Audio Video Data Communication says it has been awarded a contract by a European NATO member to supply systems for communicating, for example, in and on means of transport.

The systems consist of digital full-duplex communication systems (CT-DECT) and hearing/voice systems (including CT-MultiPTT 3C and 1C). Thanks to CT-ComLink technology, the various headsets are interchangeable between the push-to-talk buttons (PTT's) and the CT-DECT Multi - which means they can be used cross-sectionally. The contract amounts to approximately EUR 850,000. “Due to contractual conditions, we are unfortunately unable to publish more detailed information.” says Thomas H. Günther, CEO, in a short update.