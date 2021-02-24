© Hentec Industries

Marlin invests Hentec/RPS Vector 460 selective soldering equipment

Marlin Technologies has purchased and installed a Hentec/RPS Vector 460 selective soldering system.

“Marlin Technologies chose to purchase the Vector 460 from Hentec/RPS because of its ease of programming, excellent customer service, value, and industry-leading warranty,” said Kevin Larson, Director of Operations of Marlin Technologies. “Marlin’s involvement working with Hentec/RPS has been a pleasure, from the RFQ process through installation and training. We are thrilled with our purchase of the Vector 460 system and look forward to our ongoing relationship with Hentec/RPS.”