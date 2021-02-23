Ad
February 23, 2021

NA semi equipment tops $3 billion for the first time

North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 3.04 billion in billings worldwide in January 2021 (three-month average basis), the first time monthly billings have reached USD 3 billion, according to SEMI.

The billings figure is 13.4% higher than the final December 2020 billings of USD 2.68 billion and is 29.9% higher than the January 2020 billings level of USD 2.34 billion. “January billings of North America-based semiconductor equipment manufacturers marked a historic monthly high for the industry and a great start to the year,” says Ajit Manocha, SEMI president and CEO, in a press release. “The acceleration of digital transformation is fueling strong, durable demand for semiconductor equipment.”
Billings (3-mo. Avg.)Year-Over-Year
August 2020$2,653.332.5%
September 2020$2,743.340.0%
October 2020$2,648.227.3%
November 2020$2,611.623.1%
December 2020 (final)$2,680.87.6%
January 2021 (prelim)$3,040.229.9%
