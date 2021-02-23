© batman2000 dreamstime.com Analysis | February 23, 2021
NA semi equipment tops $3 billion for the first time
North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 3.04 billion in billings worldwide in January 2021 (three-month average basis), the first time monthly billings have reached USD 3 billion, according to SEMI.
The billings figure is 13.4% higher than the final December 2020 billings of USD 2.68 billion and is 29.9% higher than the January 2020 billings level of USD 2.34 billion. “January billings of North America-based semiconductor equipment manufacturers marked a historic monthly high for the industry and a great start to the year,” says Ajit Manocha, SEMI president and CEO, in a press release. “The acceleration of digital transformation is fueling strong, durable demand for semiconductor equipment.”
|Billings (3-mo. Avg.)
|Year-Over-Year
|August 2020
|$2,653.3
|32.5%
|September 2020
|$2,743.3
|40.0%
|October 2020
|$2,648.2
|27.3%
|November 2020
|$2,611.6
|23.1%
|December 2020 (final)
|$2,680.8
|7.6%
|January 2021 (prelim)
|$3,040.2
|29.9%
Ad