Billings (3-mo. Avg.) Year-Over-Year August 2020 $2,653.3 32.5% September 2020 $2,743.3 40.0% October 2020 $2,648.2 27.3% November 2020 $2,611.6 23.1% December 2020 (final) $2,680.8 7.6% January 2021 (prelim) $3,040.2 29.9%

The billings figure is 13.4% higher than the final December 2020 billings of USD 2.68 billion and is 29.9% higher than the January 2020 billings level of USD 2.34 billion. “January billings of North America-based semiconductor equipment manufacturers marked a historic monthly high for the industry and a great start to the year,” says Ajit Manocha, SEMI president and CEO, in a press release. “The acceleration of digital transformation is fueling strong, durable demand for semiconductor equipment.”