Rogers and Thermal Transfer in partnership

Rogers Corporation and Thermal Transfer Composites, LLC have announced that the two companies have entered into a strategic partnership focusing on business and technology developments of metal matrix composite (MMC) products for electronic thermal management applications.

The new partnership includes an agreement where both Rogers and TTC will be selling MMC products. The alliance between the companies is in response to the rapid growth of thermal management requirements developing in almost all segments of the electronics market including military, aerospace, telecommunications, hybrid and traction vehicles, and consumer electronics.



TTC President and CEO Dan White stated, "We are delighted with our new relationship with Rogers. All of us at TTC have worked many years in thermal management materials and this partnership brings together some of the best talents in the business. In our early discussions it was clear that there was a synergy between the companies in the markets served, the growing needs of the customer base, and the interests in developing new and exciting thermal management technologies and products. By combining our PRIMEX(TM) and PRIMEXCast(TM) based MMC manufacturing technologies, with Rogers worldwide leadership in electronic materials new opportunities have been opened for both companies."



Bob Daigle, Rogers Corporation Vice President of R&D and Chief Technology Officer, stated, "This partnership supports our long-term growth and diversification strategies. Combining efforts between Thermal Transfer Composites and Rogers will provide leading solutions to address the growing thermal management issues in electronics."