Altix receives repeat order for multiple DI systems

French Direct Imaging systems manufacturer Altix, has received a repeat order from multiple Roll-to-Roll Direct Imaging systems from UK-based Trackwise.

Trackwise specialises in the manufacture of length-unlimited multi-layer FPCs using Improved Harness Technology as well as PCBs for infrastructure antennas. The company’ is now expanding its machine production lines for 2021. In addition to its current Direct Imaging Reel-to-Reel (DI RtR) machine, Trackwise ordered two subsequent DI RtR units from Altix to meet the various demands of its customer base. "We are pleased to have secured these additional two units from Altix as part of the next stage of expansion in our IHT division. Altix’s cutting edge Direct Imaging equipment allows us to produce our own disruptive technology for applications across a wide range of industries, including electric vehicles, medical markets and aerospace. We are looking forward to being able to meet the growing demand for our IHT products enabled by this additional capacity," says Philip Johnston, Trackwise CEO, in a press release. "We are delighted to strengthen our partnership with one of the most innovative companies in the industry. Trackwise’s repeat order underlines their confidence in our expertise to deliver high-quality systems shadowed by robust customer service," adds Frédéric Baradel, Altix VP.