© Incap Electronics

Incap raises its estimate for 2020

The EMS provider is increasing its operating profit estimate for the full year of 2020.

Incap now estimates that its revenue for 2020 will be approximately EUR 106.5 million and the operating profit (EBIT) approximately EUR 12.6 million. Previously the company estimated that its revenue for 2020 will be approximately EUR 105–107 million and the operating profit (EBIT) approximately EUR 10.5–11.5 million.