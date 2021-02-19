© Mycronic

Mycronic extends reseller agreement with Aegis

Mycronic will offer Aegis Software’s FactoryLogix software solution with their K-Series 3D AOI (Automated Optical Inspection) equipment platform through an extended agreement between the two companies.

With this recent amendment, programming support is now enabled for the majority of Mycronic’s equipment, potentially enabling FactoryLogix to become a single-point programming tool for the entire MYPro assembly line, a press release states. Clemens Jargon, SrVP HF Division, Mycronic AB, stated, "As manufacturers increasingly look for ways to streamline processes further and accelerate productivity, FactoryLogix will be an important tool for our customers to take the complexity out of automation and achieve powerful benefits." “Successful two-decade-long corporate relationships are not very common, and we are proud to have had that with Mycronic. We look forward to continuing together with them on this journey by offering collaborative solutions that deliver next-generation factory automation and transformation,” said Jason Spera, CEO of Aegis Software. “FactoryLogix and Mycronic are enabling manufacturers to dramatically shorten time-to-market, maximize productivity, drive operational excellence, and exceed customer expectations. We are pleased to continue to deliver Aegis solutions through our longtime partner Mycronic.”