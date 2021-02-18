© Ventec International Group

Ventec’s German facility receives AS9100-D certification

Ventec International Group's European facility in Kirchheimbolanden, Germany, is now certified according to AS9100 Revision D (DIN EN 9100), the quality-management standard for the aviation, space, and defense (ASD) industries.

The Group’s locations in China and the UK are also certified to AS9100 Revision D, while US locations were certified to ISO 9001 in 2020, giving OEMs and PCB fabricators access to a highly accredited supply chain for high-reliability laminates and prepregs, a press release reads. Frank Lorentz, General Manager of Ventec's wholly owned subsidiary Ventec Central Europe GmbH, commented, “I would like to thank Matthias Rupp and the entire team in Kirchheimbolanden who have worked relentlessly to show that our systems fulfill the strict requirements of DIN EN 9100 (AS9100). We are particularly proud to be one of only a few companies in Germany to have achieved this certification in the past year, which provides the highest assurance of consistently exceptional service for our customers in ASD as well as automotive, industrial, and consumer sectors.”