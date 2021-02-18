© mikael damkier dreamstime.com

National Circuit Assembly merges with Austin Circuit Design

EMS provider National Circuit Assembly (NCA) is expanding its capabilities to include dedicated design and sourcing by merging with Austin Circuit Design, LLC, a Texas-based design and sourcing firm.

Since 2006, NCA has served its partners as an electronic manufacturing services provider, now with the addition of the muscles from Austin Circuit Design (ACD) the company is moving closer to becoming a one-stop-shop. NCA is a long-time partner of ACD, thus there is an understanding of how the processes and ways that the design firm operates; which according to the company also means they already know this is a great match. Following the combination, NCA will be able to offer a more streamlined process, from walking in the door to having a finished product running out the door. “We’re excited to be bringing such experienced and talented designers into the NCA family,” says NCA President Stephen Lehocky in a press releaser. “With this combination, NCA is able to combine two high-quality companies into one, providing quicker processes and better service for our partners.” “ACD, in joining with NCA, has put in place the team and capabilities needed to take the company to the next level. With this ‘right team’ we know anything we set out to do can be accomplished. We don’t just think outside the box, we redesign the box. We continue to uncover and manifest opportunities to grow our partners’ businesses and our own. We strive to provide inspiration to our team, our partners and to the greater community of product design and manufacturing,” Mr. Lehocky continues.