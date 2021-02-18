© Kitron

Kitron to manufacture battery management systems in Poland

EMS provider Kitron is expanding its services with an existing major customer to cover the production of battery management systems.

The new award initially covers 2022 to 2025 and is valued at NOK 150 million (EUR 14.6 million). The production will take place at the EMS providers manufacturing plant in Grudziądz, Poland. The contract also covers various services, the company sates in a press release. “We're extremely happy to expand this relationship with a new product line. Battery management systems are examples of the growth potential within the fundamental shift from fossil fuels to electrification. This is an area of strategic importance to Kitron and currently helping to fuel the strong growth we see within Electrification,” says Peter Nilsson, President and CEO, Kitron Group.